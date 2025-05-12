Kootenay Lake’s low level in summer rates high concern in annual meeting of board of control

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Every third year, later in the fall, Kootenay Lake is kept low to aid in the short spawning kokanee.

Concern over the low level of Kootenay Lake was expressed by some attendees at the latest annual meeting of the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control in Nelson.

On May 7 at the Hume Hotel in Nelson the state of the regulation of Kootenay Lake and the operation of Corra Linn Dam under the International Joint Commission’s 1938 Order of Approval was detailed.

Although the Order and the political agreement between Canada and the U.S. operates without complication, the level of the lake in mid-summer is not for some who reside by and abide around the big lake.

When the 90-minute meeting was open to questions from the public, one man noted that last summer the lake level was very low, and asked the joint commission members assembled if it was within an acceptable level.

Although the water level was very low, admitted U.S. section chair Colonel Kathryn Sanborn — the meeting’s chair for the night — it was not a violation of the order in the way it was operated.

“It was just a very low water year. There was low snowpack, low precipitation in the summer, so there just wasn’t a lot of water in the system to help us get higher lake levels,” she said.

Every third year, later in the fall, the lake is kept low to aid in the short spawning kokanee, noted Nelson conservation ecologist and new board public member, Greg Utzig.

“And this (2024) happened to be one of those years. It happened to be lower, longer, to aid the short-spawning kokanee,” he said.

There is no minimum level for the lake, another board member pointed out, but there is a maximum.

Dan Millar from the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), said he worked with the hydrology of the system and was a regulator under the Fisheries Act.

As one of his major files, he said he has been receiving a number of reports from citizens, indigenous groups and non-governmental organizations around the issue of kokanee dewatering — low levels of water — on Kootenay Lake. The annual dam-controlled drawdown of Kootenay Lake in preparation for spring freshet causes the dewatering of shore-spawning kokanee salmon redds and fry that were deposited the previous fall when water levels were higher.

He said there was some work being done to remedy the situation.

“We have had discussions with FortisBC around getting into compliance with the Fisheries Act, looking at ways of avoiding mitigating and potentially offsetting these impacts,” he said. “So it’s a very active area of regulatory work that we do.”

The issue was on the radar of the DFO, said Millar, and the department was definitely “invested in the role of the Order” and other factors that played into it.

“But, ultimately, it is the obligation of the proponent in this case to comply and we will be working with them to get them authorized, if that is what is necessary to achieve compliance,” he said about FortisBC and the low lake level.

Another person asked what the spawning dynamics were trying to manage with the delay of keeping the water low.

“The short-spawning kokanee spawn in the fall, from August to October, in that range,” said Utzig. “They tend to spawn in a metre of water, plus or minus, so whatever elevation the lake is at, at that time of the year, they will be laying their eggs in the redd (a pocket of gravel) at that elevation.”

The way the Order sits, the lake level is drawn down substantially in the spring, which is close to what it would have been naturally, he continued, but it is below the elevation in the fall when the fish spawn.

“(T)hen those beds get dewatered as the salmon emerge from the eggs and they have no water, or they don’t emerge, or they get stranded in the rocks because there is not enough water,” Utzig stated. “The idea is to try and match those elevations at the time of the year when they are spawning with the elevations when they emerge in spring; so the unnatural part of our management is to raise that fall elevation.”