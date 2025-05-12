Kootenay-Boundary preparing for disasters through new climate resiliency projects

Photo: File “It is crucial for local governments to be prepared when disaster strikes,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Kootenay Central.

Over $1 million will be flowing into the region from the province for local government projects dealing with floodplain mapping and flooding.

The new provincial funding for local projects means the Kootenay-Boundary will be better able to withstand and adapt to natural hazards and climate-caused disasters.

“It's so important to have accurate information when disaster planning,” said Steve Morissette, MLA for Kootenay-Monashee, in a statement. “This funding will help communities in the Kootenays identify and manage risks to keep people safe.”

Castlegar will be receiving $399,920 for floodplain mapping and climate change hazard risk assessment. The project is expected to provide a better understanding of areas within the city that are at a higher risk of flooding. The money will allow the city to co-ordinate and communicate with residents in times of higher flood risk.

As well, the Regional District of Central Kootenay will be updating floodplain bylaws and associated mapping. The project ($194,000) is intended to improve resilience by providing updated and detailed floodplain and hazard mapping and bylaws related to land adjacent to flood-prone and steep creek areas.

Over in the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, a grant of $400,000 will be put toward floodplain and alluvial fan mapping in electoral areas D and E.

“This region experiences regular and destructive flooding,” a statement from the province noted. “The two electoral areas were identified in previous risk assessments as requiring updated flood mapping that incorporates climate change forecasting.”

In addition, the Village of Kaslo will be receiving $150,000 to enhance its resilience to flooding and geohazards. It will be launching a two-part project that will help ensure a sustainable future for Kaslo's drinking water sources, and plan for flood and erosion mitigation on the Kaslo River by identifying hazards and mitigating the effects of extreme weather events.

“It is crucial for local governments to be prepared when disaster strikes,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Kootenay Central. “This investment into Kaslo's flooding and geohazard resilience will help the village prepare and help ensure safety for the community.”

Across B.C., 46 communities are receiving approximately $41 million for 61 projects. The projects will help reduce the impact of future climate disasters by addressing current vulnerabilities and by supporting informed planning and decision making.