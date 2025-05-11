The biggest tiny festival in the West Kootenay prepares to turn on the lights

Photo: Submitted Ymir's Tiny Lights Music Festival runs from May 30 to June 1.

The switch is ready to flip to turn it on for the 13th annual Tiny Lights Music Festival.

From May 30 to June 1, this intimate, community-driven festival transforms the quirky community of Ymir into a celebration of music, art and creativity.

Tiny Lights Music Festival is a multi-day event held annually in the small community of Ymir. It's a unique festival known for its “carefully curated” eclectic mix of musical performers, and a strong focus on community and collaboration.

“Tiny Lights aims to create a sense of community and connection, both among artists and audience members,” read the festival’s website.

The festival also features a variety of other arts, including theatre, spoken word, film and visual arts, as well as workshops and a vendor market.

Over 130 acts will perform in historical buildings and other unique spaces within the town — featuring artists like Sam Tudor, Hendrika and Scenic Route to Alaska — with a wide range of musical genres, from indie folk to experimental sounds, are showcased at the festival.

Hands-on workshops are available for adults and children, offering a chance to learn new skills.

The festival also offers various year-round programs to support artists, including professional development workshops and mentorship opportunities.