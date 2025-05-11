Musical based on popular Nickelodeon cartoon hits the stage at Capitol Theatre

Photo: Submitted Nelson’s cast of The SpongeBob Musical at rehearsal at Selkirk College.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea will be a question asked and explored in depth in the latest offering from Black Productions.

The Nelson-based company— known for hit shows like Legally Blonde and The Addams Family — will now present The SpongeBob Musical, live on stage at the Capitol Theatre from May 22-25.

Based on the Nickelodeon series, “this splashy, high-energy production brings your favourite Bikini Bottom characters to life in a colourful, whimsical spectacle,” said artistic director and producer, Sydney Black.

Featuring original songs by music legends including David Bowie, Panic! At The Disco, Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles and more, “the show is a joyful celebration of friendship, resilience and community spirit,” she added.

The show follows SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy and the rest of the gang as they band together to save their undersea world from impending disaster.

“With its heartwarming message, over-the-top antics, and incredible musical score, The SpongeBob Musical is an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages,” said Black.

Performances run nightly at 7:30 p.m. from May 22-25, with special 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25. All shows take place at the historic Capitol Theatre.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased in person, by calling the Capitol Theatre box office at 250-352-6363 or online at www.capitoltheatre.ca.