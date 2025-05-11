Human-caused wildfire now 'under control' near Queen's Bay

Photo: Facebook screenshot A 2.3-hectare human-caused wildfire broke out on May 8 near Queens Bay.

A human-caused wildfire near Bridalveil Creek in Queen’s Bay has been deemed under control as of May 10.

The 2.3-hectare wildfire broke out on May 8 and a B.C. Wildfire Service crew was on the scene quickly to contain the fire.

The fire was a “wildfire that is not projected to spread beyond the current perimeter,” read an information statement from the Southeast Fire Centre on the fire.

There are no current restrictions in place near this area.

According to a posting on the Queens Bay Bulletin Board on Facebook, some people had attempted to make a fire break in an attempt to stop the fire spread. Although the fire was going up the mountain away from houses, people were afraid the wind would change and push the fire back to them.