West Kootenay snowpack drops but still above 2024 and provincial average

Photo: Province of B.C. Automated snow weather stations (ASWS) are weather stations that are installed and maintained to capture four main parameters.

The West Kootenay snowpack has dropped by 12 per cent in the last month to clock in at 73 percent of normal for this time of the year, but is still above the provincial average of 71 per cent.

On May 9 the data collected from 19 manual snow courses and automated snow weather stations (ASWS) in the West Kootenay region was compiled into the Ministry of Environment and Parks’ Snow Survey Program’s “Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin.”

Although the region was coming in below normal at 73 per cent — and down from 85 per cent one month ago — it is ahead of last year’s 70 per cent range, and sits eighth out of 29 snow basins recorded in B.C.

And the prediction from Environment Canada is that the snowmelt should not ramp up over the next few weeks, but it could slow instead. The bulletin pulls much of its climate predictions and data from Environment Canada reports.

“The warmest temperatures of the year, so far, occurred at the start of May, before temperatures cooled to seasonal values,” the bulletin read. “The upcoming weather forecast remains modestly unsettled with seasonal temperatures expected. There are no signs of a significant heat wave in the short-term forecast.”

As of May 1, the provincial snowpack is below normal, averaging 71 per cent of normal, decreasing from 79 per cent on April 1. In 2024, the B.C. average was 66 per cent of normal.

“The provincial snowpack declined compared to April 1 due to warmer and drier weather conditions,” the bulletin read.

Snow basin indices are greater in higher elevation regions of the province — such as the Wset Kootenay — compared to 2024 due to more snow accumulation through the season. Lower elevation basins tend to have a lower snowpack compared to last year due to an earlier rate of melt in April.

Photo: Submitted West Kootenay snow basin index.

Photo: Contributed May 1 snow basin indices in B.C.

Let it snow

Annual snow accumulation in B.C. typically reaches maximum levels in mid-April, with the date of the snowpack peak occurring April 11 with 15 per cent of the snowpack having melted.

In 2024, the date of peak snow occurred on April 12, but only four per cent of the total snowpack had melted by May 1. Snowmelt has continued through the first week of May, and as of May 8 approximately 27 per cent of the total snowpack has melted at ASWS.

However, the May 1 survey provides insight into possible late season snow accumulation, the timing of snowmelt onset, and whether melt is early, late or following seasonal patterns, the bulletin stated.

“Snowmelt is trending earlier than normal with 15 per cent of the peak total snowpack at automated stations melting by May 1,” it read. “Below normal spring freshet hazard is expected due to low snowpack. Local flooding from extreme rainfall is possible.”

Low snowpack, early snowmelt and warm seasonal weather forecasts are pointing towards elevated drought hazards for this upcoming season.

There are no regions in the province with near normal snowpack (90-110 per cent) for May 1. Most regions throughout B.C. have below normal (60-80 per cent) snow.

Photo: Contributed B.C. snow basin indices.

Talking temperature

Temperatures were slightly above normal to above normal (+0.5°C to +2.5°C) throughout British Columbia in April due to generally stable weather conditions, Environment Canada declared. Precipitation was slightly below normal to below normal for April throughout most of the province.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at the U.S. National Weather Service/NOAA issued a final La Nin?a Advisory on April 10. As of May 8 the ENSO Alert System Status is not active. ENSO-neutral is favoured to continue for the summer, with a greater than 50 per cent chance of remaining through August-October.

May is forecast to be drier for the southern sections of the province, such as the West Kootenay.

“The drier than normal trend is forecast to linger into the summer for southern B.C.,” the bulletin stated.

The current low snowpack (73 per cent of normal), persistence of drought impacts from previous seasons, lower seasonal volume forecasts, and upcoming seasonal weather outlook are all significant factors for region-wide concern for drought hazard this summer.

While snowpack can play an important role in areas, other factors may have equal or greater importance in governing the emergence of drought this summer.

Snowmelt has continued through the first week of May, and as of May 8 approximately 27 per cent of the total measured snowpack has melted.

“There are concerns for drought this season throughout the province due to long-term precipitation deficits, low snowpack and seasonal weather forecasts,” the bulletin read. “Spring weather will continue to play an important role in summer drought conditions.”