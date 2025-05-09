Question of U.S. president’s administration affecting Kootenay Lake Order of Approval highlights annual meeting

Photo: Timothy Schafer On Wednesday night the International Kootenay Lake board of control hosted its latest annual meeting at the Hume Hotel.

Sometimes it pays to be a small fish in a big pond.

The Kootenay Lake Board of Control U.S. chair confirmed that U.S. president’s office will not be a factor in the regulation of Kootenay Lake and the operation of Corra Linn Dam under the International Joint Commission’s 1938 Order of Approval.

On Wednesday night the International Kootenay Lake board of control hosted its latest annual meeting — this year in Nelson at the Hume Hotel — to present information on Kootenay Lake water level management, an overview of current conditions, an update on board projects, and will hear questions and comments from the public regarding lake level management and board activities.

When the question period of the evening began, the first question dealt with the volatility of the U.S. president’s administration. The man asked that, given the postponement and delay in the Columbia River Treaty negotiations, and the “transformational” nature of the U.S. administration at the moment, was there any reason to believe the orders and treaties for Kootenay Lake are in any way vulnerable?

“Is there any risk that the eye of the president’s office has been cast upon the mostly good relations between the countries?” he asked.

U.S. section chair Colonel Kathryn Sanborn said she was part of an annual appearance in spring in Washington and met with several commissioners around the Order of Approval.

“And I would say we have had zero indication from the commissioners or anyone else that we will make any change in what we are working based on our northern boundary treaty,” she said.

Last December concern over the effect of then president-elect Donald Trump regarding the Columbia River Treaty agreement-in-principle (AIP) were raised in a webinar hosted by the province on the AIP. It was asked how the Canadian negotiating team would be able to protect water rights from the change in administration coming in the U.S.

“During his campaign, Trump stated that all he had to do was open up the (water) taps from Canada,” one person asked. “Is there concern with Trump delaying or stopping this process? Based on some of his comments.”

Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, Adrian Dix, said he knew that president-elect Trump was expressing those views but the Canadian side had to “determinedly and consistently defend our interests as well,” in the continuing negotiation process.

In mid March the eight years of negotiations on the 61-year-old treaty between Canada and the United States were paused, the U.S. claiming it is conducting a broad review of its international engagement. Though Trump started the treaty talks during his first term, he said he was not happy with the AIP.