Special mediation work concludes as report and recommendation now expected in ferry workers’ strike

Photo: File BCGEU union members ended their strike on April 11 when the province appointed an arbitrator in the ongoing contract dispute..

The interest arbitration process concluded yesterday in the contract dispute between inland union ferry workers and their employer.

Western Pacific Marine (WPM) general manager Odai Sirri related the latest in the contract negotiations, that started back on Nov. 3, noting the process concluded Wednesday with oral hearings by provincial-appointed arbitrator, Vince Ready.

“The entire process has now concluded, and we await arbitrator Ready’s binding recommendations,” Sirri stated.

Both WPM and the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) now await a report and recommendations from Ready.

In early April the five-month ferry worker strike ended after a ‘breakthrough’ was achieved in the special meditation between WPM and the BCGEU. The breakthrough is expected to resolve the ongoing Kootenay Lake ferry strike — which also includes cable ferry workers on the Glade and Harrop/Procter routes — with WPM.

“Both the union and Western Pacific Marine have agreed to submit remaining matters to special mediator Vince Ready for a binding recommendation,” the BCGEU said in a statement on April 8.

As a result, union members ended their strike on April 11.

“Our bargaining committee is encouraged by the progress made during the mediation process. A number of key issues that were previously contentious have now been resolved, and we’re confident that the remaining matters can be fairly settled by Mr. Ready,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch when the arbitrator was appointed.

In the intervening weeks the union and WPM were expected to develop submissions to, and participate in, oral hearings with the special mediator, after which Ready will consider the two parties’ positions and issue his recommendation.

Ferry workers have been on strike since Nov. 3. The strike had limited sailings across Kootenay Lake, between Balfour and Kootenay Bay. Like the smaller routes, it is subject to an essential service designation and cannot be halted entirely.