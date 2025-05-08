Three MLAs are supporting a B.C. farming family whose 400 ostriches are to be culled

Photo: The Canadian Press A herd of ostriches is seen on a remote farm in Edgewood, B.C., in an undated photo supplied by Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Katie Pasitney

A member of an ostrich farming family held back tears as she called on the provincial government to help stop the cull of their 400 birds.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency ordered the cull in late 2024 after an avian flu outbreak, but family spokesperson Katie Pasitney says the animals living on her parents' farm in Edgewood, B.C., are "healthy" and "happy" now and pose no risk.

Pasitney says the birds are her family's livelihood and having to kill them would be catastrophic.

Pasitney is in Victoria meeting provincial officials, including B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham, and is receiving support from three former Conservative MLAs, who are now sitting as independents.

The family and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are waiting on a Federal Court judge to rule on the fate of the animals.

Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy acknowledges that the federal government will ultimately decide the fate of the birds, but says the provincial government can help secure a stay of execution by lobbying for an exemption from the rules.