AGM for credit union reveals ‘excellent’ financial figures in uncertain times

The virtual AGM — hosted online on Tuesday — released the financial results for 2024, noting that income from operations after taxes was $1.8 million, a return on equity of 7.7 per cent.

“Total comprehensive income was $2.06 million and total assets grew to over $317 million. Loans grew $5.4 million, which was an excellent result given low real-estate sales volumes and the high interest-rate environment,” stated Tom Murray, CEO of NDCU.

He pointed to the past year’s high points, including a strong comprehensive income, growth in members’ equity and assets, while also distributing $200,315 to community organizations within the service area to reach the milestone of giving-back close to $4.5 million since the inception of the Community Investment Program in 2000.

“Our success arises out of the continued support NDCU receives from our members and the dedication of our employees,” said Murray.

This year’s corporate reports are available at: www.nelsoncu.com/CorporateReports.

Elections, but not federal variety

As well as crunching the numbers, long-term employee service awards were handed out at the AGM, a director ordinary resolution was approved and acclaimed and re-elected directors were introduced. On Wednesday, the board of directors re-elected the chair and the executive committee.

Acclaimed directors Laureen Barker, Brent Anhel and Michael Ramsey were introduced. Barker will serve as at large director for one-year, Anhel will serve the Rossland area for a two-year term and Ramsey will serve the Rossland area for a three-year term.

In-branch voting took place in mid-April for two Nelson representative area positions. Four members stood for election and incumbent directors Zoe? Creighton and Colin McClure were the successful candidates.

On Wednesday the board of directors re-elected Rossland representative area director Ramsey to the position of board chair for a fourth term. Cam Stokes, East Shore representative area director, was re-elected first vice-chair while Zoe? Creighton, Nelson representative area director, was re-elected second vice-chair.