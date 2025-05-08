Experience and connections highlight Leafs new head coach hiring

Photo: Submitted Nelson Leafs' new head coach is Barry Wolff.

A hall of fame inductee will be taking over the reins as head coach of the Nelson Leafs for the coming season.

Coquitlam Sports Hall of Fame inductee Barry Wolff was named the new head coach and assistant general manager of the KIJHL’s Nelson Leafs, the organization announced on May 1.

In their social media announcement of the hiring, the Leafs highlighted Wolff’s 30 years of junior experience, which includes two British Columbia Hockey League championships. Wolff has also been an assistant coach for Team Canada West twice, was a head coach once and won a gold medal in 2015-16.

“I’ve been connected with Wolffy for more than 30 years, so I have a lot of comfort with him,” said Leafs general manager and director of hockey operations, Dale Hladun, in a statement. “I know exactly the type of guy I have. I think it will work out fantastic.”

Hladun said that Wolff brings leadership, passion, and a deep network for player recruiting from across North America.

This isn’t Wolff’s first time in the KIJHL either. He coached the Fernie Ghostriders in 2012-13, finishing first in the Eddie Mountain division with a record of 35-13-2-0-2 in 52 games. He also previously coached the Ghostriders when they were part of the America West Hockey League — winning a bronze medal at the USA Hockey Nationals Gold Cup in 2002 — and the North American Hockey League.

“It’s exciting to be part of building a new Junior A level team,” said Wolff. “The KIJHL has always been a great league, giving players important development years. You always see players taking the next step from the KIJHL.”

A notable KIJHL alum that Wolff coached and helped reach a higher level is Clay Stevenson, from his time with the Coquitlam Express. Stevenson recently played in his first NHL game for the Washington Capitals.

Along with coaching several years in the BCHL, Wolff’s coaching resume includes stints in the America West Hockey League (2001-03), the AJHL and the last six years in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Wolff’s bench staff will include Gianni Mangone, who served as head coach for the Leafs last season.