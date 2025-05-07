First cannabis consumption patio operation in Nelson gets denied by city council

Photo: Contributed Nelson city council chambers were filled Tuesday night as city senior planner Ken Bourdeau (left) spoke on Yaherb's temporary use permit application for a cannabis consumption patio.

Nelson’s reputation as a cannabis-friendly little mountain town is no more.

The mountains might still be in place, but the accepting attitude toward cannabis consumption — despite its surfacing from the depths of the black market — has eroded.

On Tuesday night the first cannabis consumption patio operation — Yaherb Culture Café located at 512 Hendryx Street (formerly Holy Smoke Culture Shop) — temporary use permit (TUP) application was debated by city council.

Although City of Nelson development services staff recommended approval of the permit to operate a cannabis consumption patio and allow a cannabis retailer advertising “as a pilot project,” the majority of public submissions on the permit were in favour of the application and the Nelson Police Department stated it had no concerns about the application, it met resistance on council.

Without fanfare, a motion was quickly made to deny the TUP when the application was debated at the start of the meeting Tuesday night in a packed council chambers.

Coun. Rik Logtenberg said, although he was not opposed to the idea in principle, he did not think Hendryx Street was a good location for the business.

“This location is really problematic,” he said. “This neighbourhood has gone through a lot; there are kids in the neighbourhood; and based on the feedback of the residents, they would like a break.”

At a public information session on Feb. 26, 20 people attended, with 18 of the 20 supporting the application, noted city senior planner Ken Bourdeau. He stated that several people have written to the city on the benefits and disadvantages of a consumption patio.

Some people felt it could herald a “potential increase in tourism to Nelson due to the unique nature of the business,” while others felt there was a potential for an “increase in ambient smoke and noise from the patio.”

As of April 28, the city has received eight emails in support of the patio, while six were in opposition.

Under the city’s Zoning Bylaw all cannabis operations are currently prohibited — including cultivating, growing, producing, packaging, storing, distributing, dispensing, trading, consumption or selling of cannabis or its derivatives — but excludes a city-approved cannabis retail store.

However, a Feb. 12, 2024 Liqour and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) bulletin attempted to promote cannabis-friendly spaces and consuming cannabis on patios “to support the legal cannabis industry in the province.”

With changes to the Cannabis Control Regulation, licensees (retailers) are now able to promote a place to consume cannabis or to spend time after consuming cannabis, with smoking and vaping cannabis on public patios now permitted where smoking and vaping tobacco are already allowed.

But the city should not be the first to test these waters, said Coun. Kate Tait.

“Without any best practices we are putting ourselves in a tight spot and I don’t want to be first in building these best practices,” she said. “I don’t think that is a place or a risk I want to take at this time, particularly with our really delicate downtown that has had a couple of really tough summers in a row.”

She wanted to see the cannabis consumption patio happen elsewhere before here, then navigate any potential problems based on that data.

However, the application was appropriate on many levels, argued Coun. Leslie Payne, and it rose above many of the stereotypes and negative connotations of cannabis.

“It is just a continuation of our heritage that has been highly supportive of this industry in general,” she said. “The challenge I had with some of the letters that came in was the assumption that all users of cannabis are … disreputable individuals. This is a legal activity that many people throughout the socio-economic spectrum utilize in various different ways.

“I don’t think it will attract a group of unsavoury individuals. It is in the downtown core.I do want to be sensitive to the neighbours, but what other area are we going to find that this is going to be more acceptable?

The question of clean air was raised in the discussion and council became hung up on the notion, as well as the potential for litigation. When the motion to deny passed — with Payne recorded as objecting — there was an avenue for the application to come back to council if the question of “clean air” could be answered.

The loss of the heritage and tourism aspect in denying the application were immeasurable, said Payne.

“This is a tourist opportunity for our town,” she said. “There is cannabis tourism. Yes, it is a thing,” just like the powder trail for downhill skiing in the winter.

“I am looking at our heritage and the continuation of something that we have always done differently, and I think we can do it safely, especially knowing the proponents have a deep understanding of this industry, in a place it has happened before.”

The application can be brought back for consideration — if the condition that no smoke would travel off of the property — by council in 30 days. If the application returns, the $1,000 application fee would not be required again.