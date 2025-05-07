Province to conduct semi-annual test of B.C. emergency alert system

Photo: Submitted The test, by the National Public Alerting System, will assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any required adjustments.

This is only a test.

Another test of an emergency alert system will take place today, this one coming from the province.

A test of the B.C. emergency alert system will occur at 1:55 p.m. (Pacific time) on today as part of Emergency Preparedness Week.

The test alert will be sent to all compatible cellphones, and will interrupt radio and television broadcasts. The test message to cellphones will read: “This is a test of the B.C. emergency alert system. This is only a test. In an emergency, this message would tell you what to do to stay safe. This information could save your life. Click for more info: www.emergencyinfobc.ca/test. This is only a test. No action is required.”

This test, by the National Public Alerting System, will assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any required adjustments.

The National Public Alerting System is a collaboration among federal, provincial and territorial governments, as well as industry partners. It provides a standard alerting capability to rapidly warn the public of imminent or unfolding hazards and threats to life and safety.

The B.C. Emergency Alert system was launched on April 6, 2018, and is tested twice a year, in spring and fall. The province expanded the use of B.C. emergency alerts in 2022 beyond tsunami warnings to also include imminent threats from floods, wildfires and extreme-heat emergencies.

Last year, the federal government launched the earthquake early-warning system in British Columbia.