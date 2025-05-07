New tea studio and tasting room sets up shop at Six Mile

Photo: Submitted Water Over Leaves’ herbal blends and Camellia sinensis teas serve as gentle invitations to contemplation, connection and healing.

The fifth "Economuseum" in the Kootenay region is opening in Nelson.

With history “infused into every cup,” the tea studio and tasting room, Water Over Leaves Tea Company, is dedicated to the art of herbal teas, mindful tea rituals and the preservation of ancestral botanical knowledge.

With that in mind, the studio welcomes the public later this month — to 2774 Waite Road at Six Mile — to explore the world of herbalism through sensory tea tastings that invite contemplation, and one-on-one consultations with a passionate artisan, said Me?lanie Pulla, herbalist.

Pulla said at WOLTC, each infusion is an invitation to slow down and savour the therapeutic benefits of plants that restore balance and connect us to the profound intelligence of nature. People can observe the tea blending process, learn about botanical medicine and experience the simple beauty of mindful tea ceremonies and meditations.

The water used for infusions comes from the Duhamel stream, a crystal-clear mountain spring, naturally filtered and purified through a charcoal and ultraviolet filtration system.

About the herbalist

Me?lanie Pulla has explored the connections between tea, herbalism, meditation, and movement.

Her journey has taken her from organic farms in New Zealand to indigenous communities in Australia, retreats in Thailand, and studies in clinical herbalism at the California School of Herbal Studies and Southwest School of Botanical Medicine, where she earned a degree in Wellness and Alternative Medicine.

Inspired by Korean tea ceremony and the philosophy of Tea Mind, she founded Water Over Leaves Tea Company, where tea rituals and herbalism become meditation in motion.