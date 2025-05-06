Looking to build community one story at a time: Taghum Hall

Photo: Submitted Fresh from the Toronto Fringe Festival, Naomi Steinberg joins storytellers Barry Gray, Shayna Jones, and Ray Stothers at a storytelling event at Taghum Hall on June 4.

The Taghum Hall Presents series offers two different approaches to storytelling in the coming weeks — all the better to beguile audiences — plus, there’s an opportunity to tell a story in two dimensions — and then invite it home.

A two-part workshop teaches participants to create their own painted floorcloth: decorative mats for home and hearth. Instructor Lily Mayall’s own beautiful floorcloths embrace playful narratives, but workshop-goers are free tell their own tales.

All materials are provided; more information and registration at taghumhall.ca for this workshop — a Taghum Hall kitchen renovation benefit—which runs Saturday, May 24 and Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Actor and playwright Ellie Reynolds knows how to spin a yarn. Her one-woman show, The Red Thread, comes to the Taghum Hall stage on Saturday, May 24 at 7 p.m. The three mysterious yarn-spinning goddesses of Fate will make an appearance, and no audience member will leave without having been happily tangled in Ellie’s world as she picks up a Red Thread and unspools it, asking the big question: are the events of our lives inevitable?

All the Way Back to Now: Storytelling Our Way Home features a stellar group of tale-spinners on the Taghum Hall stage Wednesday, June 4 at 7 p.m. The event title, All the Way Back to Now, refers to the time-honoured tradition of finding direction during interesting times by returning to our oldest stories, the group explains.

Vancouver-based storyteller Naomi Steinberg, freshly returned from the Toronto Fringe Festival, has brought traditional folk stories and fairy tales to countries around the world for 25 years.

Barry Gray, a founder of the Kootenay Storytelling Festival and the Nelson Storytelling Guild, has performance credits worldwide and a recently published book, The Spirit of all Animals.

Ray Stothers co-created the first Vancouver Storytelling Festival and the Nelson Storytelling Guild; he’s toured Europe, gaining acclaim for his use of drumming in story.

And Shayna Jones, an award-winning actor, playwright, folklorist, and multi-disciplinary spoken word artist who specializes in the traditional oral storytelling of African and Afro-Diasporic lore, is known and loved on Kootenay stages.

Information, tickets, and registration are always available at taghumhall.ca, where the non-profit society’s motto is “building community, one event at a time.”