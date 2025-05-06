Nelson takes turn to host annual discussion on Kootenay Lake water level

Photo: File Annual public board meetings normally alternate each year between Nelson and Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

For those who have questions about the current, and future, levels of Kootenay Lake, answers are forthcoming on May 7.

The International Kootenay Lake board of control will be hosting its latest annual meeting, scheduled for Nelson — alternating annually with a U.S. location — at the Hume Hotel (422 Vernon St.) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on May 7.

Although there will be an option to register and participate virtually, no registration is required for in-person participation.

“At the meeting, the board will present information on the regulation of Kootenay Lake and the operation of Corra Linn Dam under the International Joint Commission’s 1938 Order of Approval,” the board noted in a statement.

As well, the board is expected to present information on Kootenay Lake water level management, an overview of current conditions, an update on board projects, and will hear questions and comments from the public regarding lake level management and board activities.

Annual public board meetings normally alternate each year between Nelson and Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

Led by U.S. section chair Colonel Kathryn Sanborn and Canadian section chair Joel Trubilowicz, the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control oversees the Corra Linn Dam at the outlet of Kootenay Lake, which receives water from tributaries flowing through Idaho, Montana and British Columbia.

People can register on the MS Teams platform to participate in the webinar.