First cannabis consumption in Nelson considered in former Holy Smoke Culture Shop location

Nelson’s first cannabis consumption patio is in the process of approval.

City of Nelson development services has received a temporary use permit (TUP) application from Yaherb Culture Café for the property located at 512 Hendryx Street (formerly Holy Smoke Culture Shop).

The application is up for discussion tonight (7 p.m.) at a city council meeting in council chambers. City staff have recommended approval of the permit to operate a cannabis consumption patio and allow a cannabis retailer advertising “as a pilot project.”

Under the city’s Zoning Bylaw all cannabis operations are currently prohibited — including cultivating, growing, producing, packaging, storing, distributing, dispensing, trading, consumption or selling of cannabis or its derivatives — but excludes a city-approved cannabis retail store.

However, a Feb. 12, 2024 Liqour and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) bulletin attempted to promote cannabis-friendly spaces and consuming cannabis on patios “to support the legal cannabis industry in the province.”

With changes to the Cannabis Control Regulation, licensees (retailers) are now able to promote a place to consume cannabis or to spend time after consuming cannabis, with smoking and vaping cannabis on public patios now permitted where smoking and vaping tobacco are already allowed.

According to a city staff report, several people wrote to the city on the benefits and disadvantages of a consumption patio. Some people felt it could herald a “potential increase in tourism to Nelson due to the unique nature of the business,” while others felt there was a potential for an “increase in ambient smoke and noise from the patio.”

As of April 28, the city has received eight emails in support of the patio, while six were in opposition. The Nelson Police Department had “no concerns” about the application.