Anniversary celebration for Co-op Radio continues with block party planned for Uphill

Photo: Submitted Nelson Co-op radio's Stephanie Myers (left) and Adam O Thomas at the site of a future block party in Lion's Park (May 24).

Kootenay Co-op Radio has another party planned for their 25th anniversary celebration year.

Get ready for the third annual Kootenay Co-op Radio block party on Saturday, May 24 at Lion’s Park (1-7 p.m.)

In partnership with Nelson Lion’s Club, this free, community and family-åfriendly event will be packed with fun for everyone — including live music from local favourites like Paris Pick, Kaslo Youth Garage Band, Snakes and Horses, and Jayne Karma Lamo and the Interbeings.

There will be food trucks, face painting and, yes, a bouncy castle for the kids.

“So grab your friends, bring the whole family, and join us at Lions Park in Nelson on Saturday, May 24 for a day of music, dancing, great food and community celebration,” said Adam O Thomas in a press release.

“Kootenay Co-op Radio staff, board and volunteers are looking forward to the 25th anniversary celebration year, and they invite everyone to come out and celebrate with them and get to know your local community radio station.”

This event is supported with a grant from the Community Radio Fund of Canada. Local sponsors include Nelson and District Credit Union, Columbia Basin Trust, Popov Leather, Misitiso’s Place Vacation Rentals, Urban Legends, Buddy’s Place and Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism.