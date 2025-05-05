Nelson sets rate for annual tax take for municipal and other requisitions

Photo: File In 2025, 73 per cent of property tax in Nelson will be contributed by residential taxpayers.

Nelson’s residents will bear the brunt of the burden of taxation again as the city contemplates its annual tax rate bylaw.

Each year Nelson city council approves a five-year financial plan which establishes the annual budget and priorities, as well as an annual tax rate bylaw in order to collect the appropriate funds to finance the activities.

Municipal taxes make up approximately half of the taxes on a typical tax notice, while regional district, regional hospital, school, B.C. Assessment and Municipal Finance Authority taxes make up the other half, noted chief financial officer Chris Jury.

“The city takes a “fixed share approach” to tax rates between classes; where the share of the total tax levy collected from each property class remains consistent over time, subject to adjustments arising from non-market (i.e. new construction) change in the assessment role or council decisions to adjust the share for each class,” he said in his report to council on April 16.

In 2025, 73 per cent of property tax will be contributed by residential taxpayers, 25 per cent from the business sector, with the remaining two per cent is coming from utilities and other classes.

Last week city council passed the first three readings on the bylaw, with adoption pending — the Community Charter requires that council adopt tax rates before May 15.

This year City of Nelson taxes are due at the end of the business day on July 2. The city charges a 10 per cent penalty on taxes paid after this date.

The City of Nelson Tax Rate Bylaw also includes tax rates for the regional district and regional hospital based on the requisitions received by these authorities, said Jury.

“While significant increases in taxes can strain homeowner budgets, increases below inflation often lead to decreases in service levels,” said Jury in his report. “Balancing the service level provided by the city with the impact on property owners is important.”