Police warrant work closes section of View Street near hospital on Sunday night

Photo: File Nelson's View Street was closed as NPD officers executed a warrant Sunday night.

A section of Uphill was engaged in a “heavy police presence” on Sunday night, according to the city.

City communications sent out a statement around 8 p.m. on Sunday night advising people that there was a heavy police presence on View Street near Kootenay Lake Hospital.

Dauna Ditson, city communications coordinator, said Nelson Police Department officers were moving “forward with a warrant.”

As a result, View Street near the hospital were closed.

“If it is not an emergency, police are asking people not attend Kootenay Lake Hospital until advised the area has been reopened,” Ditson said in the release.

Around 9:30 p.m. the city announced that the View Street and the Kootenay Lake Hospital area had reopened.

“Police are asking citizens to avoid the area unless they need to go to the hospital or live on View Street,” she stated.

Updates will follow when the area is accessible, she concluded.