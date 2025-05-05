RDCK to test emergency notification system today

Photo: Website screenshot The RDCK will conduct its annual test of the emergency notification system today at approximately 2 p.m.

In It Together, that’s the theme for Emergency Preparedness Week 2025 (May 4 to 10), a national campaign to remind people that preparing for emergencies is a shared responsibility.

Whether it’s a wildfire, flood, or power outage, the ability to respond and recover is stronger when we work together as neighbours, families, and communities.

At the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), we are encouraging residents to use this week as an opportunity to take action, said Dan Séguin, RDCK manager of community sustainability in a press release, talk to your family about your emergency plan, build or update your grab-and-go kit, and check in with neighbours, because we are in it together.

“If there’s one thing emergency events have taught us, it’s that no one is in this alone,” he said. “Preparedness starts at home, but it doesn’t stop there. Checking in on a neighbour, planning with family, or signing up for emergency alerts, every action helps build a safer and better prepared region.”

As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, the RDCK will conduct its annual test of the emergency notification system today at approximately 2 p.m. Anyone registered with the RDCK’s Emergency Notification System will receive a test notification by text, email, landline, or through the Voyent Alert! app, depending on their chosen settings.

If you are new to the area or have not yet signed up for emergency notifications, please go to www.rdck.ca/EmergencyNotification. To ensure you receive important emergency information relevant to your location, it is imperative that residents update their account with accurate location information. Please take this opportunity to log in to the system and double check your details: www.rdck.ca/EmergencyNotification.

The City of Nelson, which also uses Voyent Alert!, will conduct a separate test of their notification system earlier on the same day.

Emergency Preparedness Week

This week is a great time to take a few simple steps to improve your readiness: