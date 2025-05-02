Search for missing 21-year-old Creston kayaker turns into recovery effort

Photo: Central Okanagan Search & Rescue Central Okanagan Search & Rescue is assisting with the search.

The search for the 21-year-old man who went missing after his kayak overturned on Kootenay Lake has transitioned into a recovery operation.

RCMP said that, although the chance of the man still reaching the shore is not impossible, it remains very unlikely at this time.

"Given the timeframe that's passed, I don't want there to be any false hope out there, or levels of false hope that it is likely ... At this point, we are conducting a search and a recovery effort," said Creston RCMP Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.

On the evening of April 30, police received a call regarding an overturned kayak on Kootenay Lake just north of Creston.

The three parties involved were kayaking across the lake to the area known by the public as "Trashcan Beach." Midway across the lake, the two leading parties peered behind them to notice that the third party's kayak had been overturned and they were unable to see him.

Making their way to shore the two individuals began searching for the third party to see if he had managed to swim to shore, as they were still unable to locate him.

They then contacted emergency services, which initiated a response from provincial emergency services and several SAR teams from the surrounding area.

Since then, an extensive search has been ongoing that includes underwater and air drones, scent canines and other equipment to locate the missing man. However, he has yet to be located at this time.

"Every angle is being covered off, but the primary search area is in open water," said Buliziuk. "It's a relatively large area, and it's very deep. So, it requires very slow, methodical methods to search that."

The surrounding area is currently loosely closed off, and police have expressed that though they appreciate offers from the general public to help, they are asking people to avoid the area to mitigate potential cross-contamination for the use of the canines.

"It's the Kootenays, right? Everybody's willing to drop what they're doing and come out and help when there's a tragedy," said Buliziuk.

The recovery search for the man is still ongoing.

This is a developing story*

