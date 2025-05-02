Human-caused wildfire in southern Slocan Valley ‘being held’

Photo: Province of B.C. The human-caused fire occurred in an area where there are no current area restrictions.

A wildfire sprang up Thursday morning in the southern end of the Slocan Valley, creating spring flashbacks to a 2024 fire season still scarring the landscape and the psyche of valley residents.

For Robert Jenkinson, having the valley burn so hot for so long and to such an extent last year might be six months in the past, but a .6-hectare fire near Jacob Creek reported at 9:17 a.m. by the Southeast Wildfire Centre brings memories of the threat of fire back to the present.

“I haven’t even prepared my yard for spring, let alone wildfire season,” he said on Thursday from his home north of Crescent Valley, after the report was filed. “I don’t know how I could manage an evacuation order this early already.”

The human-caused fire occurred in an area where there are no current area restrictions.

On Thursday, the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) issued a warning for the southern interior, urging people to postpone any open burning until the windy conditions pass and to use extra caution when camping in the backcountry.

A combination of warm, dry conditions and strong winds in much of southern B.C. are adding to elevated wildfire danger.

The Southeast centre described the fire as one that is project, “based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability, to remain within the current perimeter, control line or boundary.”

The fire is considered “being held.” There are no evacuation alerts or orders associated with the fire.