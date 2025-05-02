West Kootenay wind expected to pick up and fan flames of wildfires this weekend

Photo: Gov.bc.ca People can report new wildfires and submit photos, which helps inform B.C. Wildfire Service operational decision-making.

Hindsight on the 2025 B.C. Wildfire season hinges now on the foresight to not have the oversight and respect the climactic conditions that are building in the southeast region, the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) cautions.

The BCWS has issued a warning for the southern interior, urging people to postpone any open burning until the windy conditions pass and to use extra caution when camping in the backcountry.

A combination of warm, dry conditions and strong winds in much of southern B.C. are adding to elevated wildfire danger, a statement from BCWS read.

“We are expecting active weather in the coming days that could set the stage for dangerous wildfire conditions across the province,” it read.

People planning to have campfires should do so safely, following any local prohibitions. Tips include:

avoid having a campfire when it’s windy;

choose a proper fire pit or make a ring of rocks at least three metres from trees, shrubs, structures and debris; and

do not leave a campfire unattended for any amount of time.

Open-burning prohibitions are expected to be in place in the coming weeks and will be updated as conditions change.

“This is the time of year when we’re at the most risk for human-caused wildfires in B.C., most of which are entirely preventable,” said Ravi Parmar, minister of Forests. “We all have a role to play in reducing wildfire risk by remaining vigilant, cautious and informed.”

People are encouraged to stay up-to-date on current wildfire activity and check for road closures, evacuation alerts and orders, and weather conditions, and follow instructions from local governments or First Nations.

People are also asked to do their part by reporting any wildfires even if they may have already been reported to either *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555, toll-free.

The BC Wildfire Service mobile app allows people to check the current wildfire situation, road conditions, evacuation information and weather forecasts.

Users can also report new wildfires and submit photos, which helps inform BC Wildfire Service operational decision-making.