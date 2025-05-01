Creston man, 21, goes missing on Kootenay Lake after kayak capsized

Photo: Samantha Holomay A 21-year-old Creston man has gone missing on Kootenay Lake.

A large search has been activated after a kayaker's boat overturned on Kootenay Lake.

A 21-year old Creston man is missing after kayaking near "Trashcan Beach” with two other individuals.

According to reports, Creston police received a call on April 30 explaining that the man's kayak had capsized and that they could not locate him.

"We are currently searching for the subject," said Scott Spencer, manager of the Nelson Search and Rescue.

SAR volunteers said that they were able to recover the man's kayak but that it has not yet been located.

"We have the drone team, the water scent dog from Kelowna SAR as well as three boats, one from Nelson, one from Kaslo and one from Castlegar as well as a couple of Sea-doos searching the area right now."

Castanet has reached out to the Creston RCMP for comment.