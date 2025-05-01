Re-elected member of Parliament preps to roll up sleeves on new issues

Photo: File Rob Morrison won the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies riding on Monday.

The business of the nation’s business is back in business for the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies new member of Parliament.

Newly minted Conservative Party of Canada MP Rob Morrison has been given his marching orders from the electoral district for the third time, and he knows the work that has to be done in Ottawa.

In his third federal election campaign, the Cranbrook-based candidate was able to secure over half of the votes cast — 35,830 or 50.5 per cent. The vote was a vote of confidence to get him to move ahead with federal issues.

“I have been given a mandate from the people in the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies and I am looking forward to doing another term,” he said.

In his last term there were over 8,000 people that came into Morrison’s constituency office looking for help on all sorts of matters. It didn’t matter what political stripe the people wore, he stepped up to help, he said.

“I think we have got so much potential in this country … I think we have to get back there and we will,” he said. “I think that was a positive part about campaigning in our area, in the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies … it was really refreshing to listen to the people.”

And it was in the last election that the seed of that new direction was planted.

“Talking to young people they were saying, ‘There is nothing left for us; we will never own a house;’ they didn’t know if they could even rent a house,” said Morrison.

There was a desperation that something needs to be done or else there will be nothing left for the younger generations, he explained.

“And, I think that … was the catalyst that I said, ‘we have got to get people working, good jobs, whether it is in trades or whatever we do,’” Morrison said. “It’s just getting the economy rolling again.”

He felt that rural people needed to start building relationships with the urban people so that there is an understanding that it’s different out here in the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies.

“We need to say in Ottawa that we do have some issues with temporary foreign workers and we do need them in our tourism, hospitality sectors,” to avoid restaurants closing, Morrison said.