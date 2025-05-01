Nelson to host a ‘powerful’ exhibition about the war in Ukraine

Photo: File Nelson's Finley's Bar and Grill will host the exhibition, Virtual Reality and Arts.

A unique digital project that combines an interactive platform documenting the realities of war with a VR exhibition that has been sharing the truth about Ukraine’s ongoing struggle is coming to Nelson.

On May 10 the virtual reality exhibition War Up Close and Arts will take place in Nelson. The exhibition has already been showcased across North America and has been touring for over three years.

The project is aimed to preserve historical memory, support academic research, and engage the international community in understanding the scale of the tragedy and the heroism of the Ukrainian people, said Olena Heichenko, coordinator of the War Up Close project in Canada.

“Our photos do not depict dead bodies or blood. Instead, panoramic images and drone footage capture the destruction of cities, schools, museums, and hospitals — clear evidence of Russian crimes on our land,” she said in a statement. “This exhibition aims to help the world understand the scale of the catastrophe and the genocide of the Ukrainian nation."

The exhibition in Nelson will be attended by Mykola Omelchenko, one of the War up Close project organizers and a photojournalist. He is also the first Google-trusted photographer in Ukraine. Despite the constant danger, he and his team risk their lives to capture the brutal reality of Russia’s crimes against Ukraine.

"At our recent exhibition in Castlegar, I heard from a visitor, 'Through the virtual reality headset, I witnessed beautiful places and cities — before and after their devastation. For the first time, I could physically feel the horror that Russia is bringing upon Ukraine. This should never happen anywhere in the world,'” said Heichenko.

Part of the exhibition will also feature artworks by children from the Sunflower Dreams Project. Each piece is a small story of children who lived in these destroyed homes in the war-torn East and South, now living as refugees in their own land, in Lviv.

The event will take place at Finley’s Bar and Grill (705 Vernon St.) on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.