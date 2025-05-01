Kaslo tries to figure out what to develop on 5 acres of Village land

Photo: Flickr A photo of boats taken near Kaslo Bay.

Kalso wants to hear from community members on what the five acres of waterfront property should be used for.

On May 12, the Village will hold a drop-in open house, or what the Village Mayor Suzan Hewatt referred to as an ideas fair, to talk about what to do develop on the vacant parcels of land in South Kaslo.

A development company previously proposed a strata RV Park on the South Beach property line near the Kalso River.

QP Property Developments first proposed the venture back in 2023, requesting the Village to participate in a land exchange, rezoning purchase and sale agreement to trade five acres of village land for continuous waterfront access.

The company was prompted to return with revisions when the proposal was rejected in late February of this year. Not long after, Mayor Hewatt noted that council wasn’t completely opposed to the proposal, rather that they were not willing to accept it in its current form.

It's appears that the have spoken and are getting what they asked for, as the project proposal had previously experienced public scrutiny with residents asking for open houses and more transparency regarding the land exchange and rezoning processes.

Now, the public will have the chance to share their ideas on what the Village should do with the plots of land.

The public inquiry will take place at the Kaslo Legion, located at 403 Fifth Street, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the meeting, a project website and survey will be available from May 12 - June 22 on the Village of Kaslo website.