Nelson News  

Salmo searches for Canada Day volunteer help

The village needs your help

The Village of Salmo is searching for volunteers for this year's Canada Day celebrations.

Mayor Diana Lockwood said that the Village needs between 75 to 100 people to lend a helping hand.

Canada Day is an important time for many local non-profits and businesses in the area. It also gives some organizations the opportunity to generate a big bulk of their funds for the year.

Lockwood mentioned during a previous Lion's Club meeting that it has been difficult to cultivate more volunteers over the years.

"Since the village has taken over Canada Day there is a struggle every year to find volunteers to do certain jobs, such as parade marshal."

Those who are interested in contributing can call 250-357-9433. Remember to leave your name and phone number with the Village staff so they are able to match you with a volunteer position.

