FortisBC's new program will make power outages longer and more frequent, but it's for your safety

Due to the increasingly hot, dry summers and longer wildfire seasons, Fortis BC warned that power outages may be longer and more frequent this summer.

They explained that this could especially impact rural areas within the Southern Interior and that they may still occur even if there are no fires in the area that pose an imminent threat.

“We know all our customers have different needs, whether they are a resident, running a business or both. We recommend that they think through how they’re using electricity and create an emergency plan to ensure they can manage safely during a period without service,” said Shawn Conway, FortisBC's director of operations, electric generation, transmission, distribution and Interior South gas.

He continued to explain that it is important to have a backup plan for medical needs, staying cool, food storage, transportation, business continuity, and even staying in touch during an emergency.

In conjunction with the increasingly intense wildfire seasons, Fortis BC proactively shuts off electricity in certain areas to prevent fires from sparking up. As part of the Public Safety Power Shut Offs (PSPS) initiative, the new policy will shut power off before or during extreme weather conditions.

Situations that would normally go unnoticed, for example, debris coming into contact with a line during a windstorm, could trigger an outage as a safety precaution.

Customers should be prepared to be without electricity for at least 72 hours. This is especially important during wildfire season, especially if you rely on electricity for:

Livestock

Cooling

Retrieving well water

Medical equipment

To help communities prepare for a PSPS event, Fortisbc said that they plan to work closely with local emergency officials and attempt to provide as much warning as possible of a PSPS event and updates throughout the ordeals, but encouraged people to stay informed.

Fortis BC said that they will do their best to give people advanced notice and keep customers up to date when situations arise. In some cases, however, there may be little to no warning.

Customers can sign up online to receive email notices and call to register as a vulnerable customer, should they depend on power for medical needs.

There will also be a public meeting in Keremeos on May 15, and a virtual meeting on May 22 to help people prepare and set guidelines on how to make an emergency plan.

