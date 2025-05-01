'Nothing replaces people in the field': Nelson SAR weighs thermal drone use

Photo: Drone Launch Academy A photo of a thermal drone.

The provincial government recently updated drone use guidelines for SAR teams earlier this year, and some got the chance to use AI and thermal heat drones for rescuing people in densely forested areas.

But the Nelson Search and Rescue (SAR) ins’t quite there yet.

“We do not currently have a thermal drone as its use has only recently been approved by Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and the BC Search and Rescue Association,” said Scott Spencer, manager of Nelson SAR.

The Nelson SAR team responded to 31 calls in 2024, which was lower than their typical average of 40-45 annual calls.

Not everyone’s journey goes according to plan, but Spencer said that although they explored the idea of drone thermal technology, they don't necessarily for it at this time.

Although Nelson SAR does have a basic camera drone that is typically used for safety scouting. Out of the 78 SAR groups in B.C., five were chosen to be a part of a pilot program years ago that supplied them with drones, Nelson was one of the lucky five.

"We occasionally use a mini-drone (less than 250g) for searching or scouting bodies of water and or assessing inaccessible terrain before rescuers attempt to enter, however, it is not thermally capable," said Spencer.

They also have a boat equipped with a FLIR camera and an underwater drone for lake bottom searching. They also have a helicopter-mounted RECCO receiver and avalanche transceiver for rapid area assessment.

Thermal imaging drones are drones equipped with cameras that allow users to detect heat signatures that would otherwise be invisible to the naked eye. The thermal camera takes the heat signature readings and creates a heat map image showing the temperature differences.

Photo: Flickr An example of what thermal imaging may look like from a drone.

The drones can be flown at night and amid unfavourable weather conditions, which can act as a great alternative for helicopters.

Spencer also suggested that they haven't adopted the technology due to high costs and training demands. The price of a thermal heat drone can range from $5,000-$20,000 and above. In addition, most of the local rescues they complete wouldn't justify such a large investment.

Nelson SAR is funded through the BC Search and Rescue Association and applies for grants for specific funding requirements through BC Lotteries, Columbia Basin Trust and other local organizations as needed. They also welcome individual and corporate donations for upgrading equipment and training.

One of the challenges of newly introduced equipment is keeping members trained up to date to be able to know how to use the technologies. With 45 members, it could take a long time to ensure that everyone is fluent in drone.

Photo: Nelson Search and Rescue Nelson SAR personnel.

He continued to explain that the team has been evaluating the capacity to take on something like thermal heat drone capabilities, but that it requires a very specific skill set that is not common in SAR members.

The majority of instances that related to people getting lost happened near Whitewater, Kokanee and Vahalla areas, and have been on the decline due to better education around hiking safety and satellite navigation, according to Spencer.

"The people in our region are generally, if they're going into the back country, they know they don't have cell phones."

Spencer said that they have not been familiarized with the full capabilities and limitations of thermal drone technology to fully assess it quite yet, although he expects that at least one of the Kootenay SAR teams will purchase the technology and make it available in the future.

With almost 30 years of SAR experience, Spencer said that it's rare that each search is the same and requires personnel to put all the pieces together, to eventually find individuals, sometimes by luck, good management or a combination of the two.

"We will use any tools that are available to us if we think they're going to be effective. We have to commit to the time and the training to be able to make those tools effective.

“Nothing replaces people in the field.”