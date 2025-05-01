Violent crime on the rise and RCMP faces frontline fatigue in Creston

Photo: Samantha Holomay A photo of Creston Town Hall.

Creston's violent crime calls saw a noticeable spike in the first quarter of this year and it’s tiring officers out.

With a total of 1,042 calls, violent crime calls within the municipality are up by 11 per cent, while rural calls also increase by 7 per cent.

Out of the total calls, 547 were municipal and 495 were rural. Creston RCMP serves the surrounding area from Riondel to Yahk and has staffed 12 out of the 13 positions.

Creston RCMP Staff Sergeant Brandon Buliziuk said that the numbers can be attributed to higher reporting levels.

“It can also be attributed to a rise in that type of crime,” he said in a Creston council meeting presentation on April 22.

He added that the challenges surrounding more serious offences have been in part deepened by the current bail system, explaining that officers seldom see offenders incarcerated for periods of time.

“It's quite frequently, some paperwork and a release, more often than not,” he said while also stressing that he doesn’t intend to make this a slight against the current judicial system.

A shift to virtual bail proceedings has also been adding strain on local resources. Frontline fatigue is becoming a concern within the department due to limited vacation use and staffing demands.

One demand in particular that takes up a large chunk of the officers' time is the transporting of offenders. When the courts issue arrest warrants and the individuals don’t appear in court, or fail to comply with the conditions, they are held at the local detachment rather than a provincial facility.

RCMP personnel are tasked with handling all calls from duty counsel and court services, escorting the prisoner to and from rooms for private legal calls, all while remaining physically present during the virtual bail hearing.

In addition, as part of the newly installed system, officers are responsible for housing and supervising prisoners during the whole process. Strict paperwork deadlines and delayed hearings can often make it so that RCMP officers must keep prisoners longer, holding them down at the detachment rather than being on patrol.

The previous model used to be that BC sheriffs come to the detachment, pick up the accused, transport them to the sheriff's holding facility and take them to the physical courthouse.

“That doesn't happen anymore. Now it's on us,” said Buliziuk. “That's kind of doom and gloom, but we're working behind the scenes really hard right now.”