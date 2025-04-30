Nelson realtor uncovers rental scam operating in city through social media

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Nelson was the scene of a rental scam circulating through social media recently.

A rental scam in Nelson was caught and quickly extinguished before it had a chance to do much damage last week.

A Nelson realtor noticed fraudulent Facebook listings of her own properties and alerted the police to the rental scam on April 23.

While no money had been exchanged, she reported the scam listings to Facebook to have them removed, said Nelson Police Department (NPD) special Const. Silk Edwards, in a press release.

“Rental scams often mimic legitimate ads but the seller has no actual control over the property,” she said. “Typically, the fraudster will request a deposit, then cease contact once the money is received.”

Edwards said people can protect themselves from rental scams by always checking the identity of the seller online.

“Watch for red flags, such as newly created accounts with few details, friends, or listings. If possible, visit the rental in person or request a live video tour before sending any payment,” she said.

The NPD said people should be suspicious if:

The monthly rent is lower than other similar places;

You're asked to leave a deposit without any formal rental agreement or lease in place;

You're asked to send money to someone outside the country;

When you ask about the property, you get an email that sends you to a website asking for personal or financial information;

Ads show pictures of the outside of the property only, or pictures that don't match the actual property or address;

The landlord does not meet you in person;

The landlord does not require credit or reference check; and

The name of the landlord is not on the rental documents.

For more information on scams and fraud prevention, contact the Nelson Police Department or visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Avoid being scammed

As a renter, there are some precautionary steps you can take to protect yourself from falling victim to scams.

Go to the address to ensure that the listing is truthful and accurate. Use the Internet to see actual images of the rental. Arrange to do a walk-through of the unit.

Research the address to ensure it is not a duplicate post. You can conduct a reverse image search to see if the photos were used elsewhere.

If you plan on renting in a new development, contact the builder to confirm ownership.

Ensure a proper tenancy agreement is drafted and signed by both parties.

This agreement should include names and addresses for the landlord.

Ask the landlord to show picture identification as proof they are the person named in the document. While it is not a requirement that they produce identification, the renter should be suspicious if they refuse.

Choose a currency method other than cash for payment of rent or deposits.

Do not send money or provide credit card information to someone without verifying what you are paying for.

Ask a trusted friend or family member for their opinion on the advertisement.