Budget crunch time makes Kaslo Housing Society's plea to council difficult to respond to

Photo: Contributed The Village of Kaslo Municipal Office is located at 413 Fourth Street.

The Kaslo Housing Society is seeking assistance from the village to foot a $25,000 bill that would help pay for a mobile home park it has had its sights set on for some time.

The society expressed interest in purchasing the Lakeview Mobile Home Park last month in a letter addressed to council.

The society asked the village to put $25,000 towards a down payment of $200,000 needed to purchase the land. According to B.C. Assessment, the park was valued at $571,700 in July 2024. The society can contribute about $15,000.

Kathie Hanson, chair of the Kaslo Housing Society, said that the number of available units has been reduced and that they have had their eye on the property since it was last put up for sale seven years ago.

The current owners of the park are keen on selling the property. The society's intent stems from wanting to assure residents that other buyers won’t come along and scoop up the property from locals. The society made its first delegation at an April 8 council meeting, and no action was taken.

"They've asked us and, at this point, we're pretty much at the end of our budget season,” said Kaslo Mayor Suzan Hewatt.

It’s crunch time for many municipalities with the May 15 deadline for completing local budgets edging closer. The village's budget is on par with previous years, but it won’t have the ability to finalize the document until the Regional District of Central Kootenay, the West Kootenay Boundary Hospital District, the school board and the local RCMP detachment all finalize theirs.

This is because the overall tax picture is decided by these entities and is passed through to the village, which collects the tax revenue on behalf of those entities.

Hewatt said that the mobile home park isn’t a top priority issue at the moment and is only being considered by council as an advocacy issue, with no funding attached. There is not much that can be done at this moment, Hewatt explained.

“We are looking at whether it's even feasible for us to do, given the large number of projects that are currently underway,” she said, adding that from her understanding, it wasn’t just the money they were interested in but a partnership with the village, "which would require quite a bit of staff time.”

Once the financial picture starts to simmer down, chief administrative officer Robert Baker will decide where things might go from there.