Kaslo residents can learn more about water parcel tax increases at this meeting

Photo: Samantha Holomay This is the old version of Kaslo City Hall, pre renovations.

The Village of Kaslo has announced that the meeting for residents to discuss concerns about the proposed water parcel tax increase has been postponed.

Council was instructed to establish a Village Liquid Waste Monitoring Committee, and hold a meeting earlier this month in order to adequately address any concerns or questions community members had. Property owners may have to pay an extra $1.58 per taxable foot of frontage in water parcel bylaw taxes.

The taxes would increase slightly each year from 2025 to 2029:

2025 $1.58

2026 $1.90

2027 $2.28

2028 $2.74

2029 $3.29.

The panel's first meeting has been moved to May 5 at 4 p.m., taking place at the Kaslo council chambers located 413 Fourth Street.

The meeting was seemingly rescheduled in part due to the previously scheduled date falling on the day of the federal election.

"That was part of it," said Kaslo Mayor Suzan Hewatt. "The week before was the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments meeting."

She added that the day was already pretty packed already, and that council feared they wouldn't have enough time to properly prepare information in time.