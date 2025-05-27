De minimis U.S. policy shifts are hitting Canadian e-commerce sellers especially hard

Photo: Contributed KWC Mercantile is located on Baker Street in Nelson.

Although the conversations surrounding the on-again, off-again tariffs may appear fleeting, changing de minimis policies have already created serious challenges for some Canadian retailers and e-commerce sellers.

Karen Hagen, owner and operator of KWC Mercantile in Nelson, said she plans to halt all of her stores' U.S. e-commerce shipments due to cross-border duty fees.

"Depending on which day it is and who's on the other end of that phone, (the duty fees), it all depends on whatever the tariff is. It could be $10, or it could be $100," she said.

De minimis are described as small packages of goods valued below a certain threshold that are shipped to countries duty-free.

Under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), Canada has agreed to maintain a de minimis threshold of CAD $150 for customs duties and CAD $40 for taxes on shipments from the U.S. and Mexico courier services.

In Canada, the de minimis program is in place to allow for smaller value parcels to enter without duty or paperwork. In March, the U.S. government decided it would temporarily maintain the de minimis exemption for both Canada and Mexico pending the installation of a system that would be used to collect tariff revenue.

Still, Hagen explained that some Canadian retailers deal with wholesale companies who have main offices in the U.S. Since all the product is required to clear U.S. customs before reaching its destination.

The fees are either absorbed by the retailers or passed on to the consumer.

For both retailers and consumers absorbing the costs themselves just worth it. Retailers who can not afford to take on fees are tasked with passing them on to the consumers, which could make their products less competitive.

Hagen said she has flat out told her customers who are ordering from the states to understand that she has no idea what the duties fees will be before she ships them and that they will have to pay the costs.

“Your $2 ornament just became $4, and by the time you've paid exchange and it gets shipped into Canada, the $4 ornament is now $8," said Hagen.

"What you would have bought, bought for $9.95 is now $19.95. Retailers' overhead is "off the charts."

In the U.S., tariff payments are handled by the Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP), which operates at various entry ports. The duties owed are determined by the product’s classification code, declared value, country of origin and related shipping costs.

As many Canadian sellers rely on Chinese manufacturers for their products, the tariffs that China has imposed on the United States make things a little more complicated, with the potential of driving many U.S. buyers away.

Retailers who create handmade merchandise are less impacted thanks to the protections outlined in tariff item No. 9987.00.00, which includes designated handicrafts. The exemption does not necessarily extend to all materials used for producing the items.

Currently, Canada’s de minimis threshold has remained unchanged, although any future policy changes could potentially further impact Canadian exporters.

Larger businesses or corporations could stay largely unaffected as they typically have the means to foot the bills. On the other hand, small digital sellers whom often operate with thin margins have less wiggle room, which makes it harder for them to keep up in the competitive market.

Shipping companies have encouraged businesses to diversify their suppliers, explore domestic markets where tariffs are not a factor, and consider engaging with customs brokers or trade compliance consultants to stay ahead of any changes.

"This is not a black and white issue," said Hagen. "We're talking about several thousand shades of gray."

While Canada has not changed their de minimis policies, an expert has cautioned that parallel restrictions could eventually apply to Canada.

”We simply do not know what will happen in a few months when the tariffs start to bite substantially,” said Bob Kirke, executive director of the Canadian Apparel Federation (CAF).

As it stands right now, Canada still has a de minimis program.