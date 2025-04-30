Nelson councillor shares thoughts as local Kootenay ridings hold steady

Photo: Samantha Holomay People watching election results pour in at The Royal in Nelson.

The federal election has ended, and across the Kootenays the newly drawn ridings have kept everything relatively the same for the region.

Nelson Coun. Keith Page acknowledged that the Conservative Party picked up more seats across the province during this election, but he doesn't necessarily see it as an endorsement of Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre.

“I think a lot of times you see that people are looking for adults, and it's not a left-to-right thing,” he said during a Monday night gathering for Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies NDP candidate, Kallee Lins.

Page was re-elected to Nelson city council in 2022.

“People say, 'I want Conservative values, but I just don't want a child crashing around,' which is what Pierre was offering.”

Conservatives gained ground in rural ridings across Highway 3 and Highway 6. Incumbent Rob Morrison took the win for the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies riding — formerly the Kootenay-Columbia — sticking with the Conservatives for another term.

On another note, he said that the Highway 3 corridor has a mix of rural and cultural communities, boasting several resource industries. Adding that these voters were choosing candidates who spoke to their everyday realities, rather than focusing on federal politics.

The Liberals won 42.2 per cent of the federal vote, while the Conservatives trailed not far behind with 41.5 per cent. NDP candidates snagged around 13.3 per cent, and the Green Party held on to a single riding with three per cent of the vote.