Kootenay credit unions celebrate collaboration and community spirit with KidSport donation

A nice chunk of change has been raised to help Nelson family’s afford to put their children into sports.

At a Peer Group Three meeting last Friday — a group of Kootenay credit unions — it was announced that an ongoing fundraising effort by the credit unions has resulted in $7,530 being raised for KidSport Nelson.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the commitment of Kootenay credit unions to supporting local initiatives and making a positive impact in the community,” said Tom Atkins, senior manager, member experience at the Nelson and District Credit Union (NDCU), in a statement.

KidSport Nelson is a charitable organization dedicated to ensuring that all children, regardless of financial barriers, have the opportunity to participate in organized sports. By providing grants to cover registration fees, KidSport Nelson helps children aged 18 and under enjoy a season of sport, promoting physical activity, teamwork, and personal development.

“The organization believes that no kid should be left on the sidelines and works tirelessly to make sports accessible to all,” noted a press release from the NDCU.

The Friday night meet-and-greet “was a wonderful opportunity for members to connect, collaborate, and socialize, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose,” said Atkins.

Peer Group Three is comprised of Kootenay credit unions and attended by directors and senior leaders.

The members of Peer Group Three include: Columbia Valley Credit Union; Creston and District Credit Union; Kootenay Savings Credit Union; Nelson and District Credit Union; and StellerVista Credit Union.