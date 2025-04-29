Nelson to test emergency notification system to raise awareness, begin preparations for season

Photo: City of Nelson screenshot Nelson's Voyent Alert! emergency notification system aligns with communities throughout the Kootenay region as the primary notification system.

A test of the city’s emergency notification system will take place on Monday, May 5 during Emergency Preparedness Week.

People who have registered with the city’s emergency notification system will only receive the test notification on the device they registered with: cellphone; landline; email; or app.

The test (at 12 p.m.) is to get people aware of the season approaching, said Nelson Fire Rescue chief Jeff Hebert, in a press release.

“This test aims to get residents thinking about emergency preparedness, provide a preview of what an emergency notification alert would look and sound like and encourage those who have not yet registered to do so,” he said.

Emergency Preparedness Week is May 4-10 and the theme is “Be Prepared. Know Your Risks.”

“We encourage you to understand the risks in your area and learn what actions you can take to protect yourself and your household,” said Hebert. “Also, remember that we’re in it together. True preparedness and resilience come from all of us working together: individuals, organizations, and government, so we can all respond and recover better.

"Now, more than ever, it’s important to stand together, connect with our neighbours, identify those who may need extra support and take steps to be personally prepared.”

The Voyent Alert! emergency notification system aligns with communities throughout the Kootenay region as the primary notification system, including RDCK, RDKB, RDEK and the Town of Creston, allowing residents to be “in the know.”

Emergency Notifications are only used for significant emergencies such as a nearby wildfire, hazardous materials release, extreme weather or other high-consequence events. Notifications will advise users on what is happening and what they should do, such as preparing for an evacuation or taking shelter by closing all doors and windows. Signing up to receive Emergency Notifications allows individuals and communities to be prepared.

To sign up, go to nelson.ca/notifications or your favourite App Store to download the Voyent Alert! App and register.

More planning

In addition to signing up to receive emergency notifications, everyone should have a personal emergency plan, an emergency kit and a grab-and-go bag.

In particular, if asked to evacuate, residents should know in advance where they will go and how they will get there. Also, check with your neighbours as they may require assistance.

Don’t forget to plan for your pets — have carriers, leashes and food in a “grab-and-go” bag.

“Emergencies happen unexpectedly and can progress quickly, so by making a plan, having a grab-and-go bag and registering for emergency notifications, you can take a proactive approach to be prepared,” said Hebert.