NDP Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies candidate said she has 'no regrets'

Photo: Samantha Holomay Kalle Lins giving a concession speech next her campaign team and partner at The Royal in Nelson.

NDP candidate for the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies, Kallee Lins, said she has no regrets about her campaign in the 2025 federal election.

"No regrets in the sense that I think we covered a lot with what we had," said Lins minutes after her concession speech.

Lins thanked her friends, family and her team for all of their hard work and dedication during the campaign in her concession speech to Conservative incumbent Rob Morrison.

She said the only regret she had was not having more time to campaign The 2025 snap election gave candidates only five weeks to hit the campaign trail.

Morrison has been re-elected in Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies and took home 50.3 per cent of the vote.The Columbia Kootenay Southern Rockies boundary that was previously known as Kootenay-Columbia was redrawn in 2022. The riding lost Golden and Revelstoke but gained Trail and Fruitvale.

Lins said that despite the loss, she believes that the campaign efforts exceeded all expectations with the time that the candidates were given, but added that they could have done so much more with an extra few weeks or month of campaigning. She added that she had contacted Morrison to congratulate him on his win.

Lins said that if the NDP riding will have her she is happy to run next time.

"I feel like I should be more disappointed than I am, but the response to the campaign has been so positive and everyone has worked so hard," she said "It feels pretty good."