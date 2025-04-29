Families concerns prompt NDP investigation after death of Blewett man

Photo: Contributed The Nelson Police Department is under investigation.

The Nelson Police Department is under investigation following the death of a man earlier this year.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is investigating an incident that happened around midnight earlier this year on Jan 18. Castanet reported on the incident back in January.

According to reports released to the media, the police said in a news release that a medical event may have led to the death of a 25-year-old Blewett resident.

Police reported that the vehicle that the man was driving left the road near the intersection of Highway 3A and Highway 6.

According to the IIO, which investigates officer-related incidents that have resulted in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing, police were notified shortly thereafter when the man failed to arrive at his destination. The victim was later located and declared deceased the following morning.

The IIO was notified on April 14 by the family who has raised concerns about police actions and reports regarding the search and discovery of their family member. A family member also reached out to Castanet days after the incident, stating that the reports provided by police were inaccurate.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information about the incident to please contact the Witness Line, toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.