Unsecured garbage attracts a family of black bears to Gyro Park

Photo: Samantha Holomay Gyro Park in Nelson

If you're living near Gyro Park in Nelson, now is the time to make sure your garbage is secure.

WildSafeBC has released a reminder for Nelson residents to secure their garbage after several bear sightings over the weekend. The most notable incident took place by Gyro Park near the campground across from Kootenay Lake Hospital.

According to WildSafeBC, there is a family of black bears that have been frequenting the neighbourhood. They expect that the cubs will be separating from their mother in around four to six weeks.

“Please, please ensure your garbage is locked up, and push them along if they end up hanging around your property,” WildSafeBC officials wrote in a post. “If you know of someone with unsecured garbage, report it directly to the Nelson City Bylaw.”

Black bear cubs typically stay with their mothers for 16-17 months. Their family bonds are very strong during this period, and the mother bear is very protective.

Once alone, the cubs' will typically behave like unruly teenagers, as they will be more inclined to search for food and be more willing to push boundaries with their mother's absence.

Approaching cubs can incite a protective response from the mother bear, who will view humans as a threat. Do not interact with them, as interaction could leave your scent on them, making it harder for the mother to accept them back.

This can lead to the cub or cubs' becoming abandoned. Also, the mother might be reluctant to return if she senses human presence or interference. All wild animals, including bear cubs, prefer to avoid human interaction.

“Let's all make an effort to help keep wildlife wild and our community safe.”