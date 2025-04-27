Artist and storyteller tours Canada with ‘Goosefeather,’ with West Kootenay stops

Photo: Submitted Naomi Steinberg has brought traditional folk stories, fairy tales and community art projects to life in countries around the world since 2001.



Artist and storyteller Naomi Steinberg is hitting the road to share her engaging and heartfelt debut book, Goosefeather, with audiences across the country.

She will be in the Kootenay region for almost two weeks, including five days in Nelson.

The tour, starting in Vancouver, includes the Toronto Fringe Festival where she’s performing a kamishibai (children’s show) inspired by the book.

In Goosefeather, Steinberg takes readers on the true story of a big adventure, crossing 18 borders by land and sea while covering 55,965 kilometres. From the red clay of rural France where her grandfather saved her Jewish grandmother from the Nazis during World War II to the wild green of California and the winding rice fields of Japan, Steinberg weaves personal reflection with local stories that beautifully reveal how cultures make sense of the places that shape them.

“An open-hearted, clear, loving and exciting story of one woman's journey across our planet. A testament to making and keeping connections,” said Alma Lee, founder of the Vancouver International Writers Festival.

In the Kootenay region, in addition to several school shows, Naomi is performing at: the Nikkei Internment Memorial Centre on Sunday, May 25 (New Denver); Nakusp Library on Tuesday, May 27; the Nelson Library on Saturday, May 31; Notably bookstore (Nelson) on Sunday, June 1; Taghum Hall (Taghum) on Wednesday, June 4; and the Creston Library on Saturday, June 7.

Born on Canada's west coast in the Coast Salish territories, of French and Jewish descent, Steinberg has brought traditional folk stories, fairy tales and community art projects to life in countries around the world since 2001.