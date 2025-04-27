Nelson’s community radio station dials up live election coverage

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Nelson's on-air special programming kicks off at 8 a.m. on Kootenay Morning with Darren Davidson.

And now for something completely different: Kootenay Coop Radio (KCR) is bringing live broadcasts of the election to listeners with local and national coverage.

“What makes this so special is the critical thinking and local flavors from community stations that is sometimes not possible with corporate media,” said Stephenie Hendricks in a statement from the station. “Listen to the sounds of democracy on Kootenay Coop Radio.”

The special programming kicks off at 8 a.m. on Kootenay Morning with Darren Davidson and featured guests, including Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison and others who will give analysis and insights into what this election means for the Kootenay region, the province and the nation.

Then, at 5 p.m., Davidson returns to the airwaves with Kim Bater and Hendricks.

“We’ll be bringing you highlights from our candidate interviews, a conversation with Elections Canada BC and commentary, wrapped in music to match the mood,” said Hendricks.

From 6-8 p.m., KCR joins the National Campus and Community Radio Association’s (NCCRA) live broadcast of national coverage from community stations across Canada.