Nelson firefighters battle wildfire Friday morning, hours after two urban fires

Photo: Nelson Fire and Rescue Services Nelson firefighters encountered steep, challenging terrain and poor visibility.

Only a few hours removed from battling two blazes in the city, Nelson Fire and Rescue (NFR) firefighters were heading out in the early morning hours to extinguish a wildfire.

Around 2 a.m. NFR members responded to a report of a wildfire south of Nelson near Giveout Creek Road, six hours after battling a structure fire and a brush fire in Nelson. On duty members responded immediately with seven additional members responding from their homes.

Once the initial crew arrived the wildfire (ground fire) had grown in size to around two hectares.

“The first arriving crew’s primary objective was to control and stop the spread of fire,” said NFR chief Jeff Hebert in a statement Friday morning.

However, firefighters encountered steep, challenging terrain and poor visibility. Even so, the NFR firefighters were able to suppress the fire.

“The fire is currently under control and there is no threat to the public,” said Hebert.

B.C. Wildfire Services (BCWS) have now been requested for assistance.

Hebert said the cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation.

