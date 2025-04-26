Gardening and water conservation in drought-stricken times

Photo: Thalia van der Holt Bush Beans growing in the summer.

The days of green thumb simplicity have grown to be more complicated as inconsistent climate patterns challenge gardeners to put more thought into conserving water.

The Kootenay region boasts a relatively short but intense growing season, often with many variable factors that are not consistent every year.

From heat domes to cold snaps, wildfires and atmospheric rivers, the region has been faced with the reality of climate change at work.

“Though these variables are challenging, adopting a nature-integrated approach to build a bio-diverse and resilient gardening system allows our crops to better stand up to these challenges,” said Thalia van der Holt, the co-owner of Kootenay Corner Gardens.

Van der Holt’s market garden is situated near the Kootenay River just outside of Nelson. The farm specializes in biodiversity and regenerative farming practices. She said that the success of gardening in the Kootenays hinges on selecting plant varieties that have adapted to the shorter growing seasons.

The importance of conserving water without sacrificing plant health has been brought to the forefront of many gardeners' practices, and parts of the world experience year-after-year drought conditions. According to the B.C. River Forecast Centre, 2025 is expected to be no different.

How to conserve water this season

Van der Holt said that integrating zone-appropriate perennials in your garden is one way to improve soil health and water retention.

When growing a veggie garden, opting to install plants with low water needs, such as beans, garlic and carrots, is a quick and simple way to conserve water. In addition, drought-tolerant plants like lavender, thyme, and yarrow can add more variety and reduce watering needs.

“We can sow early season varieties like radishes, spinach, brassicas and peas in the spring, followed by heat-tolerant plants like tomatoes, kale, sweet peppers, zucchini, and beans during summer's peak,” she said, adding that these plants have established root systems and foliage that can provide shade for less heat tolerant plants.

Photo: Thalia van der Holt Photo of a garden filled with Kale plants

Another way to help reduce gardening water needs this season is through mulching. Mulching is used as a soil protectant substance to conserve moisture.

Applying layers of organic mulch, such as wood chips, straw, or shredded leaves, around plants helps the soil retain moisture by reducing evaporation, so you won’t have to water as often.

“Be careful with applying wood chips to vegetable crops as they are acidic, which are better suited for fruit trees and berries,” said van der Holt.

She floated the idea that gardeners can also consider planting “living mulch” such as low-growing clover in pathways near longer-season plants like kale.

“They greatly help retain moisture in the soil. Clover also fixes nitrogen and builds soil health, which is a great bonus.”

Van der Holt said that watering deeply and less frequently encourages plant roots to grow deeper into the soil. She suggests gardeners allow the top inch or two of soil to dry out before watering again.

This is because baby seedlings need more water, but once the roots are established, they retain more moisture in the soil and will require less watering.

Photo: Thalia van der Holt A photo of mulch in the kale patch.

The best time of day to water

The best time for watering is early in the morning. This is because the air is cooler, which minimizes evaporation and allows the water to soak into the soil. Plants naturally take up water in the morning as they prepare for photosynthesis during the day.

Early morning watering also allows the foliage of plants to dry out, while wet overnight foliage encourages fungal disease.

For small gardens or urban spaces, drip irrigation, a method used to deliver water more slowly, uses 30-50 per cent less water than traditional gardening. By minimizing runoff and evaporation, it reduces the ability for weeds to grow. Because watering is more targeted, the surrounding areas that don’t need it stay drier.

If you have the facilities for it, consider installing a rain barrel to collect water from a roof to supplement your water needs by collecting it from a natural source. This could be especially helpful during stage three and stage four mandatory water restrictions.

When setting up a garden that is focused on water conservation, layout matters. Grouping plants with similar water needs ensures that each group isn’t being over or under watered.

“If your garden slopes, terracing your rows can help prevent run-off,” said van der Holt, adding that planting fences, perennials, and even permanent structures strategically to shelter your garden from wind and sun can prevent your garden from drying out too quickly.

Photo: Thalia van der Holt Bird's eye view of plants.

Common gardening myths

Lastly, let's dispel some of the most common misconceptions that van der Holt said she has heard when it comes to gardening myths:

More water will help my plants grow big and strong, as they will never be thirsty

“Light, frequent watering is best,” she said. “Deep, less frequent watering promotes strong root systems that can access water further down in the soil, leading to more resilient plants.”

I need to water my garden every day or it will dry out

“While this can be true for some plants, this blanket recommendation can negatively affect plant health. Overwatering can lead to root rot, fungal disease, and nutrient leaching,” said van der Holt.

It is important to assess watering needs by plant size, variety, soil and weather patterns. You can pick up a moisture meter from your local garden centre. This simple but effective tool will help determine if you need to water or not.”

You should avoid watering during the heat of the day because it will scorch the leaves

“This is a common belief, but the scorching effect from water droplets acting like magnifying glasses is rare. The main issue with midday watering is the high rate of evaporation, meaning less water reaches the roots.

“While early morning is still the best time, if your plants are severely stressed during a hot day, a drink of water is better than nothing. Just be mindful that more of it will likely evaporate.”