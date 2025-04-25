Salmo resident, LVR student named as national Loran Scholar

Photo: Submitted Nelson’s L.V. Rogers secondary student and Salmo resident Corben Mikol has been named a 2025 Loran Scholar, one of only 36 across Canada, and six in B.C. The award provides more than $100,000 toward post-secondary education for students who have shown strength of character, a deep commitment to service, and sparks of exceptional leadership potential.

L.V. Rogers Secondary student and Salmo resident Corben Mikol has been named a 2025 Loran Scholar.

He is one of 36 exceptional youth from more than 6,000 applicants across Canada — one of only six students in B.C. — named by the Loran Scholars Foundation as having embraced the challenge of leaving the world better than they found it.

Loran Scholars graduate high school ready to pursue post-secondary education at one of 25 Canadian universities that partner in the Loran program. Scholars benefit from a four-year, leadership-enrichment program, diverse opportunities for experiential learning, financial support throughout undergraduate studies, and a network of values-driven peers and mentors. The scholarship is valued at more than $100,000.

“Being named a Loran Scholar is the greatest honour of my life,” said Mikol. “The opportunities provided by [the scholarship] lay a clear path where I once saw seemingly insurmountable obstacles.”

His dedication to music and community helped him to stand out as having the strength of character, a deep commitment to service, and sparks of exceptional leadership potential that the foundation looks for in applicants.

Mikol has served his community as the youth director for the Salmo District Arts Council, a member of the Salmo Youth and Community Centre Youth Advisory Committee, and through various volunteer roles at the Salmo Valley Public Library and during seasonal events.

He is also a social media marketing intern with the Nelson Overtures Concert Society, studies and teaches piano, and is creating his own initiative to offer an introductory music course locally.

“Corben joined our school at the beginning of Grade 11 and has impressed us with how conscientiously he applies himself in all areas of his studies, and with how active he is as a youth leader in the music community, both in Salmo and in Nelson,” said L.V.R. principal Dan Rude. “Corben has really earned this scholarship, and we have been grateful to be part of his support network in SD8 and see him ready to go on future studies and leadership pursuits.”

This past March, Mikol was part of Loran's national selections weekend in Toronto, where 90 finalists gathered hoping to be named a 2025 Loran Scholar — and just over a third would earn that title.

“Although national selections were certainly a whirlwind, I’ve never felt so instantly welcome and comfortable within a community in my life,” Mikol said.

He said he felt an immediate sense of trust and common purpose among finalists.

“The staff, volunteers, returning scholars, and finalists were all very open, and quite personal, creating a space for vulnerability within an event which was to say the least, intensely emotional,” Mikol explained.

He plans to pursue an undergraduate degree with a focus on the cognitive sciences and English literature, and is interested in working in academia or as a university professor in the future.