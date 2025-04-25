Free 9-1-1 addressing initiative offered by the regional district

Photo: Wikimedia The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is undertaking an extensive 9-1-1 improvement project.

Better, stronger and faster. It’s not the $6-million man, but new improvements to the region’s 9-1-1 system could resonate as deeply as Steve Austin once did.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is undertaking an extensive 9-1-1 improvement project to align with the federal move to the geographic information systems (GIS) -based Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG911) program rolling out in 2025.

The project focuses on the improvement of GIS address and roads data throughout the RDCK, with the NG911 system replacing the legacy analogue infrastructure with IP-based technology.

“This will create a faster, more resilient system that will eventually allow digital information (voice, real-time text, and eventually video calling) to flow seamlessly from the public to 9-1-1,” noted a press release on the project.

All residences in the RDCK require a civic address that is registered in the RDCK database to ensure emergency services can quickly find, and potential evacuations are efficient.

“The RDCK is asking residents to be proactive and to confirm they have a correct address within the RDCK database,” the release read. “Residents should check their addresses using the RDCK Web Map. If your address does not appear in the web map, 9-1-1 does not have your address and you should apply for one.”

People are asked to check the "civic addressing" page on the RDCK website to see if their address meets the requirements.

“If it does not you will qualify for a free address change,” the RDCK notice read.

Use the civic address application form to apply for a free address or address change between April and June 2025 and state ‘NG911’ as the reason for the request.

“In our business, seconds can save lives, so it is imperative residents throughout the RDCK ensure they have a registered address within our database,” said RDCK regional fire chief Tristan Fehst.

The RDCK may be reaching out to residents to initiate address changes where required. Visit www.rdck.ca/911Services for more details on the initiative.

Further questions can be forwarded to the RDCK GIS department at [email protected].