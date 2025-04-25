Temporary closure of Rosebery to Three Forks regional trail due to ‘safety risks’

Photo: RDCK website A portion of the Rosebery to Three Forks Regional Trail in the valley — including the cable car — has been closed due to a significant slough of the riverbank.

Bears cannot be blamed for the closure of a portion of the Galena Trail in the Slocan Valley.

A portion of the Rosebery to Three Forks Regional Trail in the valley — effective April 22 by order of the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) — has been closed due to a significant slough of the riverbank affecting the integrity of the existing bridge structure between the cable car crossing and the Three Forks trail head.

“It was determined that continued use of this portion of the trail could pose safety risks to trail users as the slough impacted the use of the bridge,” read an RDCK statement on the condition of the trail.

However, the trail remains open from Rosebery to the cable car. The cable car itself will remain closed until the bridge installation is completed to ensure safety for all trail users.

The RDCK is reportedly in the process of working on a plan to replace the bridge, prior to it being affected by the slough, and expects to reopen the trail by the beginning of June.

Trail of the trail

The Rosebery to Three Folks regional trail, locally known as the Galena Trail, is located between Rosebery and Three Forks.

This 13-kilometre section of the old CPR rail right-of-way provides for non-motorized recreation use opportunities, with trailheads at the lake in Rosebery, at the turnoff to Sandon and at Denver Siding Road above New Denver.

This trail serves locals and tourists as a day-use recreation area with activities such as hiking, cycling and nature appreciation. Galena trail has active wildlife year around.