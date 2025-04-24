Crews dealing with house fire in Nelson

Photo: Samantha Holomay Nelson firefighters responded to a house fire just after 5 p.m. on April 24.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on the 1300 block of Robertson Avenue in Nelson just after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Details about how the fire started have not yet been determined and crews are on scene responding to the blaze.

Smoke could be seen throughout the Rosemont neighbourhood as onlookers gathered and watched.

It's unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire, but onlookers said that a pet may still be inside.

*This is a developing story, and will be updated once more information is released.